WELLSVILLE — Alfred State College’s Culinary Arts Department will present an exciting array of New Orleans-style cuisine during its upcoming Mardi Gras dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pioneer Student Union Building on the Wellsville campus.
The cost of the meal, which includes a beverage, is $20 (tax included) for adults and $10 (tax included) for children under 10 years old.
The menu will include: sausage jambalaya; southern fried chicken; red beans and rice; Cajun boil; muffuletta po’boy and shrimp po’boy sandwiches; carved smoked turkey; collard greens; chicken gumbo soup; corn bread; and various desserts.
Proceeds will benefit culinary student scholarships. No reservations will be accepted. For more information, contact Mary Ellen Wood at (607) 587-3170.