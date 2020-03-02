ALFRED — In April more than 1,000 visitors will converge on Alfred State College during two events, to see if becoming an Alfred State Pioneer is the right fit for their families.
The public is invited to check out all the amazing things that Alfred State has to offer during a pair of Open Houses scheduled for April 4 and April 19.
Open House Programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Orvis Activities Center on the Alfred campus. During these events, prospective students and their families will be able to participate in a variety of sessions to learn about ASC academic programs and life on campus. An extensive list of activities is designed to provide flexibility in visiting areas of interest to each student.
Open House activities include:
- Both the Alfred and Wellsville campuses are open.
- Panel discussions and guided tours with current students describing life at ASC.
- Faculty from all academic areas will provide tours of labs and answer questions.
- Informative presentations on financial aid and campus life.
- Complimentary lunch for students and their families for a taste of Alfred.
- Information tables with representatives available to answer individual questions related to Admissions, Athletics, Student Life, Technology Services, Financial Aid, the Student Success Center, and more.
Families interested in majors at the Wellsville campus will begin their day in Alfred and travel to Wellsville beginning at 11 a.m.
Accepted students and their families will have the opportunity to celebrate at the Accepted Student Celebration during the Open House and even address some enrollment checklist items.
For a full schedule of the Open House Programs or to register online, visit www.AlfredState.edu/open-house.
For more information, contact the Admissions Office at (607) 587-4215.