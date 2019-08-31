WELLSVILLE — Hands-on training has been lifted to greater heights for Alfred State College heavy equipment, truck and diesel technician students thanks to the generosity of donor and alumnus Robert “Bob” Livingston.
Livingston, a 1956 graduate of Alfred State’s mechanical engineering technology-internal combustion engineering program, recently provided the funds for the purchase and installation of a Mohawk lift that is now located in the Heavy Equipment, Truck and Diesel Building on the Wellsville campus.
Students will use the lift to perform tasks such as alignments, brake work, tire changes, oil changes and other maintenance on all manner of vehicles. This work was previously completed on the floor with floor jacks and rolling “mechanic’s creepers.”
Eric Wilmot, chair of the automotive trades department, said the lift will also support the college’s heavy equipment operations program by providing heavy equipment maintenance repair.
“The lift is an incredibly generous donation that will be used for educational and campus support purposes for many years to come,” Wilmot said. “After a recent campus visit, Mr. Livingston saw our need, made some phone calls, and here it is a short time later. We are very thankful for Bob’s support and will proudly display this lift with his name on it for many years to come.
Alfred State recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new lift. Speaking at the event, Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of the college, said, “This is a great example of an alum giving back to the college that meant a lot to him.”
Livingston said he was glad he was able to provide the funds for the lift, adding, “I hope that you all benefit a lot from it over many, many years.”