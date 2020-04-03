ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) have signed an affiliation agreement that will allow students in ASC’s health sciences program to complete their medical education at LECOM’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and School of Pharmacy.
Through this affiliation, students enrolling or currently enrolled in Alfred State’s four-year health sciences program can become simultaneously enrolled at LECOM as participants in an early acceptance program (EAP). As part of the EAP, LECOM will interview students prior to their enrollment at Alfred State or within the first two years of study at ASC.
Students who interview successfully will be offered a provisional acceptance to LECOM’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) program. Upon meeting criteria for final acceptance, Alfred State students will continue their education at the LECOM campus of their choice.
Dr. Kristin Poppo, provost at Alfred State, said, “Alfred State’s goal is to prepare students for high-skilled, in-demand professions. Creating this partnership with LECOM provides an excellent opportunity for students to serve in the healthcare industry and expands Alfred State’s ability to better serve our students and state.”
John M. Ferretti, D.O., president and CEO of LECOM, said, “Through this partnership, Alfred State College students now have the opportunity to receive an education that is second to none through our College of Osteopathic Medicine and School of Pharmacy. LECOM is dedicated to nurturing successful leaders in 21st-century healthcare, and agreements like the one with Alfred State College will help us combat the nationwide physician and pharmacist shortage for decades to come.”
Wayne Bensley, associate professor and chair of Alfred State’s Physical and Life Sciences Department, said, “This agreement between LECOM and our Bachelor of Science in health sciences program allows for students wishing to obtain an excellent undergraduate education at Alfred State to bypass some of the steps traditionally required for entrance into LECOM’s Medical and Pharmacy schools. We are excited to enter into this agreement and look forward to working with even more exceptional students in our health sciences program as a result of this added opportunity for our graduates.”
Dr. Kathryn Link, associate professor and coordinator of the health sciences program, said, “With the early acceptance agreement with LECOM, we are better able to focus our students’ academic goals while at Alfred State toward their long-term career goals.”
Students may apply for this dual acceptance as high school students or while enrolled at Alfred State in the health sciences program. Each year, LECOM will admit up to five students from Alfred State into each of the two doctoral programs. Students must have met all graduation requirements to receive the Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in health sciences from Alfred State and maintained a cumulative GPA that meet’s LECOM’s minimum admission standards.
Through this affiliation, students pursuing a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree can enroll in LECOM’s “4+4” early acceptance program. Undergraduate students will attend Alfred State College for four years followed by four years at LECOM’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. Medical students can select from campuses in Erie and Greensburg, PA; Bradenton, FL; or LECOM’s newest campus, LECOM at Elmira, to complete their education.
Students working toward a Doctor of Pharmacy degree can enroll in LECOM’s “4+3” early acceptance program at Erie’s School of Pharmacy. This educational track allows students to complete their pharmacy training in an accelerated, three-year format following four years of undergraduate study. Students can also choose the “4+4” program, which includes four years of undergraduate study followed by four years at the LECOM Bradenton School of Pharmacy.
With this partnership, Alfred State College joins more than 150 colleges and universities that are affiliated with LECOM.