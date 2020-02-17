ALFRED — Alfred State College has been named to the 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list with a silver-level distinction.
In its 10th year, the Military Friendly Schools list denotes higher education institutions that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.
In addition to making the list, Alfred State was one of only 18 colleges in New York state honored with the silver-level distinction or higher. It signifies Alfred State scored within 20% of the 10th-ranking school in its category.
To find out more about Alfred State College’s student veteran programs and benefits, visit www.alfredstate.edu/future-students/veterans.