ALFRED — The Alfred State Drama Club invites the public to attend its upcoming performance of “Register Here” April 16-18 at the Lake Lodge, 6107 Terbury Road in Alfred Station.
The play tells the story of an odd assortment of characters who seek shelter from a terrible storm at Moss Manor, a broken-down old inn run by Mother Moss. As fate would have it, this is the night Mrs. Moss’ son, Pete, returns from the service to marry his sweetheart, Terri Cloth. Terri’s uncle is violently opposed and comes to the inn to demand the marriage not take place.
At the height of the storm, the lights go out and someone is murdered! Who is the victim? And if the victim is supposed to be dead, how come the guests keep finding the body in different places? Who is the killer? Two intrepid inspectors have everyone re-enact their movements to try to solve the case.
April 17 and April 18 showings are dinner theater only. Those who would like to attend the show but do not wish to participate in dinner theater must attend the April 16 showing.
Tickets for the April 16 showing are $2 for students and $7 for general admission. Dinner theater tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows are $20 apiece and must be purchased no later than April 10.
To purchase tickets, visit the Alfred State Campus Store in the Student Leadership Center or call (607) 587-4020.