ALFRED — The Alfred State College Farm has been recognized for being attractive and well-maintained after earning a Dairy of Distinction award.
According to its website, the Dairy of Distinction program recognizes the hard work and dedication of dairy owners and operators “who have attractive, well-kept farms and promote a good dairy industry image.”
“The farm staff is delighted to see this award reinstated,” the college farm manager, Virginia Chamberlain, said. “We will continue to work hard to have our facilities, our livestock groups, and our robotic dairy be proud examples for Alfred State College.”
The Dairy of Distinction program, according to its website, is “based on the concept that attractive farmsteads enhance consumer confidence in the dairy industry. The award also recognizes the hard work and efforts of all Northeast dairy farmers.”
Dr. Phil Schroeder, chair of the Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department, said the school’s farm “is one of the most technologically advanced agricultural teaching facilities in the United States, and we are thrilled that our farm has earned this recognition.”
All active dairy farms in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Vermont are eligible to apply for the distinction award. Farms earning the award receive a special roadside sign for their farmstead.
“Alfred State has worked hard to revitalize our college farm,” the college’s chief financial officer, Joseph Greenthal, said. “Agriculture is our history and we strive to make sure it has a solid foothold in our future. This recognition is vindication we are moving in the right direction.”