ALFRED — Alfred State College has received first-time accreditation for eight programs in its Business Department from the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.
Programs now accredited by IACBE include: business administration (AS); marketing (AAS); sport management (AS); accounting (AAS); financial planning (BBA); technology management (BBA); business administration (BBA); and sport management (BBA).
Assistant Professor Danielle Green said the department began work to gain accreditation in 2016, and the programs received candidacy status in August 2017.
“Accreditation demonstrates our department is maintaining a high level of standards set by our accrediting agency,” Green said. “Each of these eight degree programs have been evaluated, and it has been determined that we are providing a substantive and valuable education. This is a seal of approval, if you will, that students can be assured that an outside organization has reviewed the quality and integrity of each of our degree programs.”