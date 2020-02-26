ALFRED — The Alfred State archery team competed in the 51st USA Archery Indoor Nationals in Lancaster, Pa., earlier this month, returning home with eight medals and one archer sitting in national contention for an individual championship.
The Indoor Nationals are held at 13 regional venues over a three-day weekend throughout the United States. At the Pennsylvania site, the team swept the podium in both the men’s compound and men’s hunter classes.
Women’s hunter class archer Chloe Miles, a veterinary technology major from Canisteo, took first place, and men’s Olympic recurve archer Ethan Frederick, a criminal justice major from Baldwinsville, took third place.
In men’s compound, Nathan Summerville, mechanical engineering technology, Fulton; Jacob Houseknecht, culinary arts, Candor; and Dylan Krise, surveying engineering technology, Gillett, Pa., finished first through third, respectively.
The trio of Jay Lawrence, surveying and geomatics engineering technology, Fort Ann; Jacob Patanella, mechanical engineering technology, Churchville; and Simon Bond, mechanical engineering technology, Orchard Park, went top to third in their own podium sweep for men’s hunter class.
So far, 10 of the 13 regional sites have completed their competitions and reported their scoring. The top eight archers from each collegiate class qualify for the USA Archery National Indoor Final held in Louisville, KY, a format that includes head-to-head, single elimination that results in crowning individual national champions.
Lawrence, a sophomore, is currently positioned in fourth place in the national scoring and is among the top eight and awaiting the results from the final three venues.
Alfred State archery competes in the USA Archery Collegiate Archery Program and the next collegiate event will be the Eastern Regionals (outdoor target) hosted at James Madison University April 24-26. Before that collegiate tournament, the team will participate in regional events such as the ASA Winter CanAm Classic, an indoor 3D event in Syracuse.