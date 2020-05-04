ALFRED — Alfred State is proud to announce that USA Archery has named two of its archers to the 2020 Academic All-American Team.
Robert “Jay” Lawrence IV and Chloe Miles are the first two archers to achieve this honor in the four-year history of Alfred State’s program. In USA Archery’s announce, the organization notes that “this prestigious award recognizes not only excellence on the archery field, but the hard work and dedication required to balance a heavy practice and competition schedule with excellence in the classroom.”
Chloe Miles, veterinary technology, Canisteo, is a first-year student who finished 15th in the nation in women’s hunter/pins. Jay Lawrence, surveying and geomatics engineering technology, Fort Ann, is a sophomore who took fourth in the nation. Both archers won gold when competing in Lancaster, Pa.
Archers can achieve Academic All-American status when they finish in both the top 25 % nationally (scoring) and earn above a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA). Alfred State Archery coach Greg Sammons expressed pride in Miles’ and Lawrence’s accomplishment.
“The challenging balance of academic rigor and preparing to compete at a national level is real,” Sammons said. “Jay and Chloe are the first Pioneers to obtain this impressive recognition in our young team’s history, and I am proud of not only their academic and athletic success but also of them as young leaders of this team.”
While the team had a shortened season due to COVID-19-related cancellations, both archers are completing their spring semester’s through remote learning and continue to practice for the fall 2020 season.