ALFRED — USA Archery has named Alfred State archer Robert “Jay” Lawrence IV to its 2020 All-American Team.
Lawrence is the first Pioneer to achieve this honor in the four-year history of Alfred State’s program.
Lawrence was also named to USA Archery's 2020 Academic All-American Team, along with Chloe Miles. Again, they are the first two archers to achieve the honor for Alfred State.
Lawrence, a surveying and geomatics engineering technology major from Fort Ann, is a sophomore.
The 2020 All-American team is composed of the top 25% of archers (up to a maximum of 10) in each division and class that participated in the US Indoor Nationals. Lawrence took fourth in the nation during the 51st Indoor Nationals.
Miles, veterinary technology, Canisteo, is a first-year student who finished 15th in the nation in women’s hunter/pins. Both archers won gold when competing in Lancaster, Pa.
Archers can achieve Academic All-American status when they finish in both the top 25% nationally (scoring) and earn above a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.
Alfred State Archery coach Greg Sammons expressed pride in Miles and Lawrence’s accomplishments.
“The challenging balance of academic rigor and preparing to compete at a national level is real,” Sammons said. “Jay and Chloe are the first Pioneers to obtain this impressive recognition in our young team’s history, and I am proud of not only their academic and athletic success but also of them as young leaders of this team.”
While the team had a shortened season due to COVID-19-related cancellations, both archers are completing their spring semester’s through remote learning and continue to practice for the fall 2020 season.