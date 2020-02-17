ALFRED — In a new book, Alfred State alumnus and Paychex founder Tom Golisano details his path to success in the business world and the valuable lessons he learned along the way.
According to the Golisano Foundation, “Built, Not Born: A Self-Made Billionaire’s No-Nonsense Guide for Entrepreneurs,” provides “no-nonsense, often humorous advice on how to succeed in all phases of business ownership.” Golisano recently spoke about his new book on an episode of “Fox and Friends,” including recognition of his Alfred State degree.
Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State College, said, “Alfred State congratulates Tom Golisano on publishing his new book. Our students and alumni can certainly learn a lot from Mr. Golisano about succeeding as a business owner, and his message of perseverance, hard work, and ‘going against the grain’ resonates with who we are as Alfred State Pioneers.”
The book is described as an account of Golisano’s success and how he also helps others. “Tom Golisano understands the fears, risks, and challenges small-business owners face every day — he’s lived it. He has launched and grown his own highly successful businesses and mentored dozens of entrepreneurs, helping them build their own successful companies.”
The description adds, “Golisano shares the knowledge and wisdom he wishes he’d had when he started Paychex over 30 years ago, with just $3,000 from the sale of a small business he launched from the basement of his home, and a much-abused credit card. Today, Paychex has a market value of $28 billion.”
An entrepreneur, philanthropist, and civic leader, Golisano graduated from Alfred State in 1962 with a degree in general business management. In 1971, he founded Paychex, a leading national provider of payroll, human resource, and benefit outsourcing solutions for more than a half-million small and medium-sized businesses.