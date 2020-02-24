EAST AURORA — Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Program has added Amy Barkley as the livestock and beginning farms support specialist.
She will work on programming related to beef, sheep, goat, and poultry production; beginning farmer support; and product quality and consistency.
Barkley grew up on a small farm in northeastern Pennsylvania and earned her bachelor and master’s degrees in animal science from Penn State University.
Barkley has worked in quality assurance for a national egg company, working with farms of all sizes across the nation to ensure compliance in food safety, nutrition, product quality and animal welfare. She and her husband Zach reside in East Concord on a farm.
The Southwest New York farm program is the newest Cornell Cooperative Extension regional program and covers Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Steuben counties. Its specialists work with Cornell faculty and Extension educators to address the issues that influence the agricultural industry in New York.
For more information, contact Barkley at 640-0844 or amb544@cornell.edu, visit swnydlfc.cce.cornell.edu or contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office.