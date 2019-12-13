BOLIVAR — The Allegany County Area Foundation recently presented a $1,000 grant to the Pioneer Oil Museum to help pay for the museum’s timeline display, "Oil! Gushers and Dusters."
The display, which chronicles the history of oil exploration in the state, can be found in the museum’s Main Street building, which features a variety of artifacts and photos.
In addition to the Main Street center, the museum owns the nearby former Hahn & Schaffner Complex and the former Pittsburg, Shawmut and Northern Railroad depot. The museum has renovated its Shaner and Joyce Exhibition Buildings, which between them house a collection of historic oil field equipment, a section of an old powerhouse and a collection of soon-to-be-working equipment from the Bolivar and Bradford oil fields.