ALLEGANY — A six-month moratorium on the conversion of existing one-family homes to multiple-family dwellings in the village of Allegany will be discussed during a public hearing at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 9 in the village municipal building at 105 E. Main St.
According to a legal notice published Wednesday in the Times Herald, the proposed Local Law 2-2019 will impose a moratorium on the conversion of dwellings.
Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl said the moratorium will provide time for the village board of trustees to study the issue.
“We’re looking into the conversions of one-family houses into two or multiple houses,” Pearl explained on Wednesday. “My concern is, without singling anything out, Main Street.”
In particular, Pearl said he has concerns that homes along Main Street could be broken up into apartments that might primarily house college students.
Pearl said he believes the village had a moratorium for the same issue back in 2010 and is uncertain of the outcome.
“Eventually, we’ll have to sit down and have discussions with the zoning board and the planning board and see where this is going to go,” Pearl continued. “There may be nothing we can do, but I do know that before that happens we probably should at least look into it.”
Pearl further explained that this is not only about the structures that could be converted, but also about the homeowners who would live next to the converted homes.
“In all fairness, you live in your house for 35 years and Joe and Susie are your neighbors and they end up selling it and it’s converted into a three-apartment place,” he speculated. “The next thing you know, it’s a completely different lifestyle” for the neighborhood.
According to the legal notice, the moratorium is necessary “in order to protect the natural resources, public services and facilities in the Village of Allegany and the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Village.”
The notice also states the moratorium will be set in place beginning Sept. 9 and ending March 9, 2020. During that period, the planning board, the building and/or zoning inspector, the village clerk and the village of Allegany zoning board of appeals “are hereby prohibited from granting any permit, license or variance necessary to convert existing one-family dwellings” to two-family dwellings or more, within the village, according to the notice.
