ALLEGANY — When Chris Baker was first hired by the Allegany Village Police Department in 1985, he remembers being paid $4.25 an hour under late Police Chief Francis Pezzimenti.
Now, 3 1/2 decades later, Baker is heading up that same department in a part-time post as the Allegany chief of police. Baker is continuing in his position as director of the Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Department and county fire coordinator as well.
The Village Board of Trustees will formally introduce Baker to the community beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Allegany Municipal Building, 106 E. Main St. The event will be held prior to the village meeting and all are welcome to stop by and meet Baker.
Baker looks back on a law enforcement career that started under his late father, Lyman Baker, who served as Portville chief for 29 years — right up to his death 25 years ago. Baker attributes his choice to enter law enforcement — and remain in the career — to his dad’s devotion to the job.
In describing his love of the job, Baker said his philosophy has always been to get the job done.
“We’re going non-stop until the situation is taken care of — my philosophy is ‘first one in, last one out,’ always has been, that’s the way I was born and raised,” Baker said. “You have to have a love for the job … mine is a career, I wake up everyday extremely happy to go to work.”
As for his position with the Allegany department, Baker remembers that his hiring was reported in the Olean Times Herald in a 1985 article that he still has as a keepsake.
“I was hired by the (village) board for $4.25 an hour,” he recalled with a smile.
In the ensuing years, Baker left the Allegany department to work in law enforcement in Cuba, Wellsville and Arcade. He was recruited in 1988 to work with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in drug enforcement. After he retired from the sheriff’s office in 2007, he began working for the county’s Emergency Services Department, and the Allegany Police Department under former Police Chief Dominic Papasergi, who is now retired.
Baker has remained with the Allegany Village Police ever since then, and served as a sergeant until he was promoted to chief this fall.
“The opportunity came along where they posted the position (for chief) and I thought about it and talked to my wife,” he said. “I wanted to end my career just like my dad (as police chief) so I took the Civil Service test and got the appointment.”
He said a total of 10 individuals took the test for the position.
Baker said he feels qualified for the chief’s position with his background in drug enforcement, investigation, fire investigation and as an instructor.
“There are a lot of things I can bring to the table,” he said.
Baker said he appreciates all that Papasergi, and former interim chief, Chris McGraw, did for the department and the groundwork they laid.
“I still want to build off the things they did,” he said of Papasergi and McGraw, who now serves as second-in-command of the department, which has 14 full- and part-time officers.
“There are a great group of guys working here,” Baker continued. “It’s never dull, but it’s just a nice community. That’s one of the reasons I came back to work here — I liked Allegany and (Papasergi) and I had a good relationship over the years.”
Kelly Granger, deputy mayor of Allegany, said she is very pleased with the appointment of Baker.
“I think the village is so fortunate to have him as chief of police,” Granger said. “I think he has values, morals and standards that are above and beyond, and that’s exactly what we need.”
Granger said Baker’s longtime experience with the Allegany department, and law enforcement in general, are other attributes.
“He’s seen the changes in the safety of our country and our village and I think he’s grown with all of those concerns,” she added. “He stays up on everything that needs to happen and we couldn’t ask for anybody better. We’re thrilled to have him.”
Baker and his wife of 37 years, Tammy, live in Portville and are the parents of two grown sons, Justin of Long Island, and Taylor of Las Vegas.