ALLEGANY — Over the next decade, leaders and residents of the town and village of Allegany, as well as St. Bonaventure University, will likely want to see more growth and development in those entities.
Planners believe an updated comprehensive plan will need to be in place, however, in order for that to happen.
Allegany residents are therefore invited to help plan for the community’s future growth by joining the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, which will conduct its first meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Allegany Town Hall, 52 W. Main St.
Pete Hellier, chairman of the Allegany Town Planning Board, said the committee will draft an updated comprehensive plan which is needed for future development in the town.
“We would love to have some more help and we would like to take in anyone who is interested in the development of our community,” Hellier said.
“The comprehensive plan, by law, has to be reviewed (by Cattaraugus County) every 10 years,” he continued. “The comprehensive plan is the basis for everything we do in the town … and this is the basis for our zoning ordinance. You can’t have zoning without a comprehensive plan to start with because you have to know where you’re headed.”
Hellier noted the plan also is the basis for funding through the town, county and state for projects that include sewer and water lines, as well as for roads and communication systems.
For example, a number of years ago, the town determined through a comprehensive plan that the eastern side of the community needed to be developed as a commercial area.
“We got Walmart and its complex” established in the community as a result, Hellier remarked.
He said the most recent comprehensive plan, developed over 10 years ago, determined that expansion was needed on the west side of Allegany along Route 417.
“We got a water line in and we’re working on development of the old Kmart property,” Hellier commented.
“This year we’re trying to figure out if what we had planned before is still viable, and if it isn’t what would really be viable for the town of Allegany,” he added. Another issue that is expected to be under review by the committee will be the future placement of solar farms in the community.
It was noted that the intent of the comprehensive plan is to “establish policies that will guide development in the town in order to promote viable economic development; to enhance its family-centered and small town character; to enhance the livability and attractiveness of the community; and to preserve natural resources.”
In addition to community representatives, the committee will be composed of members of the Town Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Town Board, as well as a representative from the village and a representative from St. Bonaventure.
The committee will meet at 7 p.m the second Monday of each month, for no more than two hours each meeting at the Town Hall. The meetings may become more frequent depending on the workload and timing of execution. It is estimated the meetings will take the entire length of 2020. The committee is an unpaid service to the town of Allegany by people interested in the future development of the town.
Those Interested in serving on the committee are asked to send letters of interest to Hellier, Town of Allegany Planning Board, 52 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; emails to buildingandzoning@townofallegany.com or by calling 373-0120, ext. 105.