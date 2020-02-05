OLEAN — Two town of Allegany residents — one who lived across from the West Branch home that exploded three months ago — attended Tuesday’s Cattaraugus County Board of Health meeting seeking additional water testing for area homes.
Judy Capozzi of Four Mile Road said a few residents had their water tested and found methane and metals.
“Everybody needs to be tested for their peace of mind,” Capozzi told board members. “People are on edge. It became real serious when we had an explosion.”
More than 200 oil wells have been drilled in the southern part of the town in just over a year, Capozzi said. There are concerns that old wells may be providing a route for oil to get into the groundwater.
Residents cannot afford expensive baseline water testing, Capozzi said. It is not required by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which regulates oil and gas production in New York and is investigating the Nov. 18 explosion that leveled the Volz home on West Branch Road.
Well water from five area homes was tested by the state Health Department laboratory. The lab cannot test for the presence of methane, however, according to Eric Wohlers, director of the county Health Department’s Environmental Health Division.
Dimes Energy, the oil leaseholder, and DEC have suggested that methane is not to blame for the explosion.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said the county could not afford to do the testing sought by area residents. It would be up to the County Legislature and the DEC, he said.
No water testing was done prior to the start of drilling.
Wohlers said the state Health Department provided sampling bottles for water testing, but can’t test for methane. “We are working closely with DEC,” he said.
Several abandoned wells in the area of the explosion are being dug up to see if they were properly plugged, Wohlers explained.
He said the West Branch explosion is very similar to a 2007 explosion in Ohio. “It’s not uncommon for methane to come up to the surface through water wells,” he added.
This is not the first time oil production on the West Branch has come under scrutiny. In the early 1980s, crude oil contaminated drinking water to five residences. The nearly 40-year-old report detailed the tens of thousands of oil wells drilled since the late 1880s, only a small number of which were properly plugged.
Improperly installed or grouted well casings are probably the number one potential for methane or oil products to come up and contaminate a shallow aquifer, Wohlers said. Old steel well casings will rust and leak over time. Sometimes the well casings were pulled for reuse when wells went dry.
Wohlers said the Health Department got permission to sample a few more wells.
“It’s a very complicated situation,” Wohlers said.