ALLEGANY — In the gymnasium of the Fourth and Maple Complex in Allegany, a group of kids were throwing balls and playing, while in a nearby hallway another group of children received after-school help with their homework.
A third group created Valentine cards in another room.
Danielle Nugent, new part-time supervisor of the Allegany Recreation Department, said the after-school activities, which include a craft program on Tuesdays, are available from 2:45 to 5 p.m. weekdays to children in Pre-K to seventh grade. Nugent said the cost per day for a child is $2, or $30 per month.
Nugent, who has been supervisor for less than a year, said the department has made several changes over the past year.
She said the after-school program has been offered at an affordable price for parents who need the care for their children during those hours.
A plus for the program is the availability of St. Bonaventure University students who attend the afternoon sessions to provide homework help to the children. Nugent said a number of parents have commented on how this helps ease the responsibility to complete homework for children and adults during the evening hours at home.
Nugent said that in addition to the St. Bonaventure students, the program has eight staff members on-hand, including herself, who monitor every room. An individual at the front desk in the hallway also checks students in and out of the building.
“We have lots of staff, we just want it to run safely,” Nugent remarked.
Other activities at the complex include a Friday skating program from 6:20 to 7:20 p.m. for Pre-K through third-grade children; and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for an all-skate program for families.
The cost is also $2 per person.
“Everything is $2 around here, it’s an easy number,” Nugent said with a laugh.
She said staff member Char Cleveland conducts the craft programs, which provides all materials for the projects.
It was noted that children who want to bring snacks to the program are welcome to do so, or can purchase them at the facility.
For more information on the program, or to register a child, contact Nugent at 307-2940.