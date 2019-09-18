ALLEGANY — A St. Bonaventure University spokesman reported that a university official plans to meet with village Mayor Greg Pearl today to discuss issues that arose during last week’s public hearing on a six-month moratorium on converting single-family homes to two-family and multi-family dwellings.
On Tuesday, Tom Missel, chief communications officer for St. Bonaventure, said Tom Buttafarro, director of board, community and government relations, planned to meet with Pearl to “open a dialogue about the issue.
“Not much more to say at this point until (Pearl and Buttafaro) can talk, so we can figure out how best we can help,” Missel said.
At last week’s meeting, Pearl had stated that the community needed the moratorium to further explore the issue of homes in the village divided up to house students, presumably from St. Bonaventure. It was noted that at present there are approximately 40 multi-family homes in the village, and many of the converted single-family homes house college students.
A multi-family home was defined as a home that is turned into multiple apartments or a home that has four or more unrelated people living in it.
Pearl has approached the village Zoning Board of Appeals and expressed his concerns on multi-family homes springing up around the community.
Homeowners at the hearing had stated the student-occupied homes, which have increased over the past decade, often have debris and other items in the yards, as well as loud music. Pearl himself told of a large party on Union Street during a recent weekend that had as many as 100 people in attendance and had to be broken up by law enforcement.
Pearl had stated his next step is to try and arrange a meeting with St. Bonaventure’s student government representatives and officials from the university.
When contacted Pearl said it was too early to have arranged a meeting with the students. He noted his intention is to first meet with Buttafarro.
“We’re still putting stuff together, we have some ideas, but they’re few and far between,” Pearl admitted. “We’ll probably be shooting for next week or the following week (for the student meeting) … we’d like to have at least one representative from each house” attend the meeting.