ALLEGANY — When registered voters send in their absentee ballots for the proposed $24.3 million budget for the 2020-21 school year at Allegany-Limestone Central School District, the proposal will represent a 0% tax increase.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the ballots must be received by 5 p.m. June 9, which is the official voting day in the district.
Administrators said this is the sixth consecutive year that the tax levy has not increased in the district, which will continue to be at the lowest tax levy since the 2009-10 school year.
Registered voters will also be asked to vote for two candidates running for two available seats.
The candidates are Brandi Porcello and Devine Leacock.
Porcello said her “passion has always been education.” Raised in Cuba, Porcella received a bachelor of arts in literature from SUNY Fredonia and a master’s degree in education from St. Bonaventure University. She taught seventh- and 12th-grade English at Allegany-Limestone from 2008 until the arrival of her second daughter in 2016.
As a former educator in the district, a parent of one, soon to be two, Allegany-Limestone Elementary students and the wife of a business owner in the community, Porcello’s hope is to “provide helpful insight drawing from personal experiences to work with the Board of Education in their decision-making process.”
She lives in Allegany with her husband, Nick, and their two daughters, Elsa and Fiora.
Leacock has been a deputy with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and school resource officer (SRO) for CA-BOCES Alternative Education.
He served as SRO at the start of his career at Pioneer Central School District and was reassigned to the casino division in 2010 due to funding. In June 2015, he was selected by the Allegany-Limestone district to become its SRO, and was reassigned to CA-BOCES In July of 2018.
“My goal is to take some of the tools I have learned over the years to develop lasting relationships within the Allegany-Limestone School District,” Leacock said. “I believe my diverse experiences have equipped me with the necessary skill set to ensure student success in the school as well as the community. I am here to serve all students, which includes my son, and all staff, faculty and administration.”
As for the end-of-school-year plans, Giannicchi said the final day of school for students is June 12 and the last day for teachers is June 16. He said this equals 180 days for student instruction, as spring break was not taken this year.
In addition, Giannicchi said the meal deliveries for students will continue through June 25.
Summer school will be provided online through BOCES.
As for graduation plans, Giannicchi said the district is still uncertain on how it will be conducted.
“We’re actually going to have a meeting of superintendents on Zoom next week to see if Phase 2 (to be implemented by the state next week) will loosen things up,” he said. “So right now, they’re saying no to everything and to have virtual graduations. If things do open up, we’re planning for what we could do. If things aren’t opened up, we’re planning for what we can do in that situation.”