ALLEGANY — The Enchanted Mountain Garden Club, which has beautified the village of Allegany the past few years by maintaining flower planters, has added another dimension to improving the community by setting up the new Allegany Lending Library.
The lending library box, set up in front of Allegany Town Hall at 52 W. Main St., has a variety of donated books free for the taking by residents who visit the village to enjoy the flowers, sit in the town hall park or walk along Main Street this summer.
Club member Melissa O’Dell, who organized the lending library, said she and other club members had seen lending libraries in various communities, including Olean, during their travels and visits.
“They’re called a free library and they really promote a walkable community,” O’Dell said of the organization found online at littlefreelibrary.org. “That’s how we tied it in with our mission about beautifying Main Street and supporting local businesses and tourism.”
She said the lending library is registered with the non-profit worldwide organization that promotes literacy, it is placed on a map of the United States for travelers to find.
“Some people like to travel from place to place to check these out because they’re very novel,” O’Dell said. “Everyone (of the libraries) is unique.”
She said the lending library is “loaded with books” at present that were donated and placed in the box.
“You’re supposed to take them out, and you don’t necessarily need to donate any,” O’Dell added. “The Garden Club will be the stewards of this, that is part of the rules and regulations of this organization. You have to have a steward who will watch over and take care of it.”
She noted the club had received permission from the Allegany Town Board to set up the library, and is grateful to Stephanie Guthrie and the staff for their help and installation of the box.
O’Dell said the project turned into a “true community effort” as the artwork on the box was designed and donated by Nicole Missel, art teacher with the Allegany-Limestone Central School District. In addition, the roofing materials on the box were donated by Peterson Roofing of Route 16 North with the labor and design provided by Tyler Coen and Chuck Gaylor. Also contributing to the effort was Etta Walker who donated the library’s registration fee for the online organization.
Other club members who contributed to the effort were Mary Linda Williams, Maggie Smith, Pat Conroy and Jemma Wood.
O’Dell said she and the club also extend their gratitude to the “many members and donors who continue to support us in our efforts to support local businesses and create a walkable community.”
Francie Potter, a resident of the community, said she appreciates the efforts of the club and its latest contribution to the village and town.
“These ladies work hard for the village making the Main Street look great with flowers,” Potter said. “Now, with brick and mortar libraries closed (due to the pandemic) they are helping us keep our minds engaged.”