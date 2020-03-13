BELVIDERE — Dozens of officials gathered Thursday to see what more than a decade of work has accomplished.
The Quicklee's travel center now under construction at the corner of Route 19 and County Road 30 played host to the dignitaries from town, county and state offices to mark development at the busiest crossroads in the county, near Interstate 86 Exit 30.
Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, said he wanted to get together all of those who worked to get the project off the ground. The groundbreaking was met without ceremony, just a day after the building permits were issued.
“We wanted to wait for a celebration — they went so fast after the groundbreaking that we basically have what almost looks like a complete building.” he said. “It’s been a team sport — and we’re winning here… This has been a long time coming.”
In August, the IDA announced that Quicklee’s, founded in 1995 in Avon, would build its 20th location on the site. A fast food-type restaurant is also to be included in the development. In December, developers worked with local fire departments to burn down the former All American Plaza truck stop and restaurant as a training exercise. Work on the site began shortly thereafter.
Ken Perelli, vice president and chief operations officer at Avon-based Quicklee’s, said it won’t be long before the attendees can go inside for a cup of coffee or lunch.
“We’re hopeful for a July opening,” Perelli said, noting the fuel tanks and pumps are expected to be installed in April. “The building is moving along quickly.”
“It’s such a pleasure to have such a warm welcome,” he said, crediting the efforts of town and county officials to get the project rolling quickly. “I’d say we’re further along than we expected to be.”
The site will feature a convenience store, a quick service restaurant, fueling for cars and tractor-trailers, two shower facilities and a two-story, 30-seat foyer.
“It’s more of a gathering area,” Perelli said, noting it is similar to one in Avon. “I’ve seen everything from business meetings to home closings to church groups.” he added.
He said delays in the contract mean that Quicklees cannot name the quick service restaurant at this time, but added he did not believe it would delay the planned opening.
“We see this as the tip of the iceberg of development here,” said Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noting negotiations are ongoing to build a hotel at the site.
But “there wasn’t going to be a development here period -- if we couldn’t get services here,” Crandall said, noting the many years to get a water line from the town of Friendship.
First proposed in the mid-2000s to get water to a water park destination in Belvidere, original efforts to create a water district to handle the line were thwarted by the Office of the State Comptroller as financially unfeasible.
Crandall noted that In 2012, legislators bonded $3.5 million for the line, and more recently a public benefit corporation was established to manage the system. Those funds were enough to build the line and purchase all of the surrounding property at the truck stop site at the corner of Route 19 and County Route 20, near the interchange with Interstate 86. Primary construction was completed in 2019, but right-of-way issues for a small stretch stalled the final work until early this year.
The investment was worth it, Crandall said, noting that from increased sales tax revenues from travelers, “the county will get more than a fair return on its investment.”