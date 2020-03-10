BELMONT — Allegany County officials joined the chorus against raising counties’ contributions for Medicaid costs.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators approved a resolution with a voice vote requesting the state maintain a flat rate for Medicaid expenses for counties and New York City in the 2020-21 budget now under review.
“This is the No. 1 property tax driver in the state, not only Allegany County,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, after the resolution passed unanimously.
Brooks Harris, R-Alfred, said that the attempt to raise the payments by counties is an example of failed leadership in Albany.
“I’m disgusted with the governor, to be frank,” Harris said., accusing the governor of pushing the increase in expenses off onto county taxpayers because of the governor’s “inability to balance his own budget.”
He noted that the increase could cost local taxpayers an extra $1.5 million on top of the $10 million already going to Medicaid
New York is looking at a $6.1 billion deficit in 2020-21, about $4 billion of which is Medicaid costs. The state is looking for the counties to pay a greater share if their Medicaid costs exceed 3%. The state froze counties’ payments in 2015 in an attempt to halt skyrocketing property taxes.
In most states, the state’s 50% share of Medicaid is borne by the state government. However, since the inception of Medicaid in the 1960s, New York has attempted to ease the burden of covering the disproportionately large population of recipients in New York City by requiring contributions from counties to cover half of the state’s costs. Currently, the rate is around 12% of the total expenditures, or about half of what the counties would be paying if the freeze had not been implemented.
According to the state Department of Health, Allegany County had around 10,500 Medicaid enrollees in 2013, the most recent year from which data is available. Of the 5.3 million Medicaid enrollees, 3.23 million were in New York City, while there were around 2.07 million in the rest of the state.
The resolution noted that, despite claims from the governor’s office that counties are at least partly responsible for the rising Medicaid costs, the resolution notes that counties have limited authority over Medicaid expenses, including:
n The inability to audit the Medicaid program.
n The inability to control the cost of prescription drugs.
n The inability to set provider reimbursement rates.
n The inability to modify eligibility and benefit levels for Medicaid recipients.
n The inability to control changing demographics across the state.
n The inability to control provider contracts.
On Feb. 12, Cattaraugus County legislators approved a similar resolution.
Judy Hopkins, R-Fillmore, said it may take more than just legislators voicing their opposition — she recommended residents reach out through social media to the governor’s office and the state Legislature to voice their opposition.
“This is very, very bad for our state and our constituents,” she said.