BELMONT — The county will chip in $100,000 to help get the Wellsville Municipal Airport in tip-top shape.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators voted 13-2 in favor of allocating $50,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2020.
“I believe this is a targeted investment on our part,” said Legislator Steve Havey, R-Wellsville, and the work is “a laundry list that is not ordinarily covered by their budget.
“This is not a bailout of any kind — this will benefit the entire county.”
Legislator Gary Barnes, R-Wellsville, who previously served as manager of the airport, noted the town of Wellsville has been solely responsible for the airport for 85 years, first as a grass strip along Bolivar Road and later on top of Niles Hill.
By comparison, Cattaraugus County provides the city of Olean $17,000 a year for the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in the town of Ischua.
Legislators Brooke Harris, R-Alfred, and John Ricci, R-Cuba, voted against the resolution without comment.
Funding will come from the county’s contingency fund for 2019, an $850,000 allotment in the 2019 budget to cover unexpected expenses. If unused, contingency funds are rolled over into the general fund. The resolution did not set up a recurring payment structure.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, legislators:
- Approved a $50,000 allocation to the Allegany County Land Bank.
Tim Boyde, interim county administrator, said the funding was included in the 2019 budget, and no additional funding is set for the 2020 budget at this time.
“There’s been a lot of money coming in from other sources,” he said, adding the funds are not to be used directly for operating expenses. “It was essentially matching funds … so they can continue to operate.”
Harris and David Decker, R-Cuba, voted against the resolution.
- Set public hearings for a pair of Community Development Block Grants.
The hearings, set to begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 25, are required for applications for the grants, which are run through the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal.
Under the first application, the county would attempt to replace four mobile homes in conjunction with Cattaraugus Community Action, with eligible applicants including seniors, veterans or disabled. The second grant seeks the same amount of funding to allow ACCORD Corp. of Belmont to replace 25 well water or septic systems for low-income residents, including the elderly, disabled and veterans.
Both grants come with no local match, and the county would be reimbursed $5,200 for each grant received.
- Said goodbye to long-time Department of Social Services Commissioner Vicki Grant, who is retiring from the position.
Grant, who has worked for DSS since 1988, worked her way up through the ranks from social welfare examiner to heading the department in January 2011.
“Of all the positions in the county, from my position, the least desirable is that of DSS commissioner,” Crandall said. “It’s such a large and cumbersome department.”
Human Services Committee Chairman Judy Hopkins, R-Fillmore, also lauded Grant for her dedication and ability to keep the department running smoothly.
“She’s the kind of employee we don’t want to lose,” Hopkins said.
Looking back, Grant said she had maternal feelings for her job.
“I did feel like the mom of the county,” Grant said, with responsibility for one of the largest county departments — and, more importantly, helping thousands of residents over the years.
She was joined by several family members, including her son Brandon Fegley. Fegley, who served for six years in the U.S. Air Force from 2009 to 2015, was honored under the county Veterans Honorary Pledge of Allegiance at the meeting. The veteran served in airborne battle management — helping control the tactical and strategic airspace in combat zones — on 349 missions in three tours in Afghanistan. He was awarded, among other awards, the Air Medal with 10 oak leaf clusters.