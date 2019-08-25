Supervisors, mayors, county staff and interested members of the public are invited to attend a county-wide shared services meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the legislative chambers in Belmont.
The county requests that town supervisors and village mayors attend or send a delegate to this meeting if possible.
The agenda items include:
1. Introduction of Allegany County’s new county administrator in Deborah McDonnell
2. Representative(s) from New York State to discuss the approved 2018 County Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) Plan and provide guidance and direction for moving forward. Richard Tobe director of special intergovernmental projects from the Department of Labor and/or Elizabeth Burakowski from NYSHCR are expected to attend.
3. Discuss successes since the plan passed in October 2018 and make appropriate plans to compile the results to get compensation as allowed by New York State.
4. Discuss projects in the works that should be included in a work plan for 2020 to ensure compensation as allowed by New York State.
5. Discuss the steps that must be completed in the coming months in order to be in compliance with the New York State law regarding the Shared Services program.
RSVP your intention to attend the meeting to Michelle Denhoff at 585-268-7153 or via e-mail DenhoffMM@alleganyco.com. Please also take note of a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Legislative Chambers in Belmont.
Between now and the meeting on Aug. 27, please consider what cost savings you and your cooperating municipalities may have achieved thus far and will have achieved by the end of 2019.
Cost savings objectives DO NOT have to involve the county and can be limited to one or more partners. As a reminder, our 2018 approved cost savings plan objectives included:
- Leveraging health care consortia to generate insurance savings;
- Converting streetlights to LED technology;
- Group purchasing of electricity and natural gas;
- Online and county-supported tax collection;
- Centralized bulk purchasing;
- Joint tax assessment and property revaluation;
- Collaborating on water and sewer services;
- Evaluating potential municipal reorganizations; and
- Exploring shared highway equipment, offices, staff and contracts.
Additionally, please consider what cost savings you and your cooperating municipalities think you want to work on for 2020! You don’t have to just work from this list but some cost savings objectives that we previously identified in our plan for future consideration included:
- Animal control;
- Code enforcement;
- Document management and records retention;
- Financial services;
- Grant writing; and
- Information technology.
If you want to discuss this upcoming meeting, your projects or have any questions feel free to reach out to director of planning Kier Dirlam at dirlamhk@alleganyco.com or at 585-268-7442.