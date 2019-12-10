BELMONT — Dozens of unionized county workers will see no gap in their collective bargaining agreement next year.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators unanimously approved a 5-year agreement with the state Public Employees Federation Local Division 515 on Monday.
The union represents about 54 employees, county officials reported. According to the previous contract, the bargaining unit covers several higher-level supervisors, technicians and secretaries in the Department of Public Works, Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services and others.
The on-time contract was in stark contrast to the last round of negotiations.
The current contract runs from 2013 through the end of this year. Due to negotiations dragging out, workers went without a contract for years before that contract was approved in October 2016.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, declared December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month.
Brian Perkins, the county’s STOP-DWI Program coordinator, said that more than 4,000 people have died as a result of drunk driving accidents in Decembers since 2012.
Colder weather leading to slick roads makes driving difficult, even for sober drivers, and “with the increase in holiday and winter parties, it’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.
“Make a plan — get a ride,” he added, encouraging all those who expect to drink at holiday parties should be prepared for how to get home without risking accidents or arrests.
The legislators approved two applications for $400,000 state Community Development Block Grants.
Under the first application, the county seeks replace four mobile homes in conjunction with Cattaraugus Community Action, with eligible applicants including seniors, veterans or disabled. The second grant seeks the same amount of funding to allow ACCORD Corp. of Belmont to replace 25 well water or septic systems for low-income residents, including the elderly, disabled and veterans.
Both grants come with no local match, and the county would be reimbursed $5,200 for each grant received.