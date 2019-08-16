BELMONT — Elected municipal officials and employees, county staff and residents of Allegany County are invited to an Aug. 27 meeting to discuss continued efforts regarding shared services.
Kier Dirlam, director of planning for the county, has sent out an invitation letter announcing the meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers in Belmont.
“We have a very specific agenda and request that the town supervisors and village mayors, if you can please plan to attend or send a designate to this meeting, it would be quite helpful,” Dirlam’s letter reads.
He notes that Allegany County has a new county administrator in Deborah McDonnell, and the meeting would also be an opportunity for officials to meet her.
Meanwhile, Dirlam notes state representatives “have met with us regarding (the shared services) process and they will discuss our approved 2018 County Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) Plan and provide guidance and direction for moving forward.”
Richard Tobe, director of Special Intergovernmental Projects with the state Department of Labor as well as Elizabeth Burakowski of New York State Homes and Community Renewal were scheduled to attend.
“We will discuss what successes you have had since we passed the plan in October 2018 and make appropriate plans to compile the results to get compensation as allowed by New York state,” Dirlam’s letter reads. “We will discuss what projects you have currently in the works that should be included in a work plan for 2020 so that you may get compensated as allowed by NYS.”
He indicated attendees will also discuss the steps that must completed in the coming months to be in compliance with state law that calls for progress on shared services.
Dirlam urges officials to consider what cost savings their municipalities may have achieved thus far and will have achieved by the end of 2019.
“Cost savings objectives DO NOT have to involve the county and can be limited to one or more partners,” he indicates in his letter.
The 2018 cost-savings objectives included:
• Leveraging health care consortia to generate insurance savings;
• Converting streetlights to LED technology;
• Group purchasing of electricity and natural gas;
• Online and county-supported tax collection;
• Centralized bulk purchasing;
• Joint tax assessment and property revaluation;
• Collaborating on water and sewer services;
• Evaluating potential municipal reorganizations; and
• Exploring shared highway equipment, offices, staff and contracts.
“Between now and our meeting on Aug. 27 please consider what cost savings you and your cooperating municipalities think you want to work on for 2020,” Dirlim writes. “You don’t have to just work from this list but some cost savings objectives that we previously identified” in the plan for future consideration included animal control, code enforcement, document management and records retention, financial services, grant writing and information technology.
Dirlam notes that anyone wishing to discuss the upcoming meeting, potential projects or if they have any questions to contact him at dirlamhk@alleganyco.com or at (585) 268-7442.
Officials and residents are asked to RSVP their intention to attend the meeting to Michelle Denhoff at (585) 268-7153 or DenhoffMM@alleganyco.com.
Meanwhile, a public hearing on shared services is slated for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Legislative Chambers.