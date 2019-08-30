AMITY — A town of Genesee man is facing drug and homicide charges following an investigation into the unattended death of an Olean woman.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of the State Police Amity barracks arrested Terry G. Miller, 64, for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony; criminally negligent homicide, an E felony; and tampering with physical evidence, an E felony.
Troopers responded at 10 a.m. Thursday to a residence on Main Street in the town of Genesee in Allegany County on a report of the unattended death of Jennifer J. Anders, 36, of Olean. Further investigation revealed that the homeowner, Miller, was with Anders on Wednesday and the two allegedly consumed narcotics together, according to police.
Police said Miller had manufactured methamphetamine, which was used in the death investigation. Miller allegedly cleaned up the evidence of manufacturing suspected methamphetamine before calling police to report Anders’ death.
Miller was arraigned at the town of Bolivar Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. Miller is scheduled to return to the town of Genesee Court in September.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office, Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this case.