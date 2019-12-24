BELMONT — Allegany County legislators added their voices to the chorus calling for changes to bail and criminal discovery laws.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators approved a nonbinding resolution on Monday calling for delayed rollout of the state’s criminal justice reform package, which takes effect next week. The voice vote — no roll call was taken — drew some boisterous approvals from the legislators.
Under the changes, cash bail will be eliminated for the majority of misdemeanor offenses and nonviolent felonies — the most common crimes in the state. Law enforcement will be forced to turn over evidence much earlier in case timelines, at 15 days after arrest, compared to right before trial currently. The information law enforcement must turn over was changed, with a long list of evidence to be automatically turned over, as opposed to the current system of defense attorneys having to ask for specific evidence.
Prosecutors and police have lambasted the law, claiming the public will be less safe as a result. Defense attorneys, public defenders and criminal justice reform supporters claim the reforms will decrease jail populations, allow for better defense and lead to fewer plea bargains as those who may be innocent will have a better chance of pleading their case.
Legislator Mike Healy, R-Belmont, who is the county GOP chairman and a retired law enforcement officer, was critical of the Democratic Party-controlled state Legislature which approved the package.
“Every time I think the liberals in this state can’t do anything to negatively affect the state more, they prove me wrong,” Healy said. “Our state legislature is more concerned with giving illegal aliens driver’s licenses, giving felons the right to vote.”
While the new laws have drawn much criticism, the board did not ask for a complete withdrawal of the legislation, but a delay and changes.
In the resolution, recommended changes included:
- Give judges the discretion to impose bail on certain lesser crimes.
- Increase the discovery timeline from 15 days to at least 45 days in order to give law enforcement and prosecutors more time and lower costs;
- Phase in discovery reform over a two-year period, as well as dropping the mandate for Vehicle and Traffic violations — the most common type of criminal court case.
- Require that court appearance reminders are sent to victims, as well as defendants.
- Solicit input from victim advocate organizations for improving the laws.
According to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, around 12,000 people were in New York jails awaiting trial in November — the majority for misdemeanor offenses because they cannot afford to post bail.
A reduction in pretrial incarceration would have a significant impact on local prisoner levels. In November, an average of 36 people per day were housed in the Allegany County Jail awaiting trial or sentencing, or 40.9% of the jail’s average daily population.