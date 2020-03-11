BELMONT — A more concerted effort to create and promote outdoor recreation in the Western New York Wilds has been put forward in Allegany County.
The county Board of Legislators, in a 13-1 vote Monday, approved the creation of the Trails and Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council, which is to be tasked with creating a plan for the county’s recreation network.
“I’m very excited to see this coming,” said Legislator Debra Root, R-Scio. “I think there’s a lot more excitement to come after there is a working plan in place.”
Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, lauded the efforts of Root and the others who made the council a reality. In 2019, Crandall appointed a trails task force, which recommended the creation of the advisory council.
Under the resolution, the panel will serve to advise the county’s Planning and Economic Development Committee on issues related to development, planning, and administration of a county-wide trail system — including motorized and non-motorized trails. The committee will be tasked with creating a countywide recreation plan, working to increase recreational opportunities in the county, creating trail interconnections and working to connect with neighboring counties’ trail systems.
The panel will begin with up to 11 members, including representatives from county government, the state; groups connected with hiking, equestrian, ATV and snowmobile groups; as well as the local colleges.
Trail development has increased in recent years. While the Finger Lakes Trail has run through the northern part of the county for decades, the Genesee Valley Greenway expanded through the western part of the county in the late 2000s, and efforts have been made to expand the WAG Trail south of Wellsville. In addition, kiosks and boat launches along the Genesee River have added water travel options.
The efforts go hand-in-hand with new marketing, with the county’s tourism and planning groups announcing the Western New York Wilds branding in December.
Legislator Bill Dibble, R-Little Genesee, said he hopes the plan will spur more trail development in the many state forests and wildlife management areas in the county.
“There’s 60,000 acres of state land out there,” Dibble said. “Hopefully this will create trails on them, and that will bring some people in.”
