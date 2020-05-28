ANGELICA — “The Fair with the Country Smile” will be back again — in 2021.
On Thursday morning, officials from the Allegany County Agricultural Society, which planned the 176th Allegany County Fair for the week of July 20-25, announced via Facebook that the fair this year is canceled.
“It is with a broken heart that the Allegany County Fair scheduled for July 20-25, 2020, has made the decision to cancel,” officials said in the post. “We did not make this decision lightly and please know we have tried everything we can to bring you fair this year. Many of us having to make this decision have been coming to the fair our whole lives, never missing a year and it pains us to think it will not be here this summer.”
Like others across the region, the COVID-19 pandemic — even as the state begins reopening — is the cause.
“Unfortunately, fairs and festivals fall within New York State Phase IV to reopen,” the post said. “We have talked to everyone we could think of and exhausted all of our options, but unfortunately the approvals and permits that we are required to have in order to run are not expected to begin to be approved until mid-July. That is if there are no further delays between now and then. This cuts it to potentially our opening day for the confirmation we would need to run.
“Also, with the social distancing guidelines and being required to limit those on the grounds and in the grandstands it makes it impossible for us to open for everyone.”
The county fair group joins dozens of others across the state to make the call to close up.
The announcement comes after officials with the Cattaraugus County Fair and Erie County Fair announced that those operations will return in 2021.
On May 21, the Steuben County 4-H Board announced that there would be no in-person fair this year, but virtual exhibitions will be held. The Wyoming County Fair in Pike, set for mid-August, has also been canceled.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Fair, held at the end of August, would only be held if the state has completely reopened.
Across the border, officials with the Potter County Fair in Millport, Pa., and the McKean County Fair in Smethport, Pa., have not made the final determinations if they will hold their events this year.