BELMONT -- All Allegany County schools will close starting next week as county officials have declared a state of emergency over the cornonavirus pandemic.
Allegany County, through the combined actions of the Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, and county Administrator Carissa Knapp declared a state of emergency Saturday, effective at 10 p.m. No cases have been reported in the county, but officials said that
"At this time, the primary purpose of the state of emergency is to support the Public Health Director in her decision making regarding the health and safety of our citizens," the county said in a press release. Public Health Director Lori Ballengee met with Allegany County school superintendents on Friday to discuss issues related to COVID-19, following a declaration by Gov. Andrew Cuomo placed authority for school dismissal at the local level, making a county level state of emergency necessary to support the dismissal of Allegany County schools. "As COVID-19 is a brand-new disease, it is better to err on the side of caution through support of social-distancing measures as we learn how this virus reacts. This is not a time for fear and panic but rather planning and precaution."
Allegany County officials have directed schools in Allegany County to dismiss students beginning Wednesday through April 12 -- three and a half weeks. Schools in Allegany County will be utilizing Monday and Tuesday to prepare staff and students for the extended dismissal.
In the interim, Allegany County officials are continuing to monitor and respond to all COVID-19 concerns and remain in close communication with school districts.
This State of Emergency does not in any way impact travel at this time. County government operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised. Allegany County officials stress that these measures are precautionary in nature and there remain zero positive cases in Allegany County.