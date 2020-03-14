Following the example of Steuben County earlier Saturday, Allegany County declared a state of emergency late Saturday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Allegany County," Curtis Crandall, chairman of the Board of Legislatures, said in the declaration, which was witnessed by Carissa M. Knapp, the county administrator. "It is necessary that Allegany County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects."
The declaration took effect at 10 p.m., with the primary purpose of supporting the county's public health director in her decision-making regarding.
"This state of emergency does not in any way impact travel at this time," Crandall stated. "County government operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised. I hereby direct all departments and agencies of Allegany County to take whatever steps necessary to protect life, health, property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary."
Public Health Director Lori Ballengee met with Allegany County school superintendents on Friday to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and the possibility of an extended dismissal of students.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through his executive order Friday, placed authority for school dismissal at the local level, making a county level state of emergency necessary to support the dismissal of Allegany County schools.
Allegany County officials have directed schools to dismiss students beginning March 18 through April 12. Schools in Allegany County will be utilizing Monday and Tuesday to prepare staff and students for this extended dismissal.
In the interim, Allegany County officials are continuing to monitor and respond to all COVID-19 concerns and remain in close communication with school districts, Crandall said.
"As COVID-19 is a brand-new disease, it is better to err on the side of caution through support of social-distancing measures as we learn how this virus reacts," Crandall said. "This is not a time for fear and panic but rather planning and precaution."