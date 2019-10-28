BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Legislators accepted the resignation of Deborah McDonnell from her position as Allegany County administrator, effective Monday.
“Allegany County thanks Ms. McDonnell for her service to the County and wishes her the best in her future experiences,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast.
The board also voted Monday to appoint former administrator Tim Boyde and County Attorney Carissa Knapp as joint acting county administrators.
County Treasurer Terri Ross, who served as deputy budget officer, has been appointed budget officer. Acting county auditor duties have been appointed to Clerk of the Board Brenda Rigby Riehle, who will work in conjunction with Deputy Auditor Don Horan.
Hired in June, McDonnell has been on a leave of absence since Oct. 2. During the leave, her budget and auditor duties were performed by the deputy budget officer and the deputy auditor, while day-to-day administrative duties previously delegated to the administrator were handled by Crandall or other officers whose positions are relevant to those duties.
The county administrator position was created in 1992. To date, the county has had four administrators — three being appointed in the past six years.