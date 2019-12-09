ALBANY — Local counties collectively received almost $1.5 million in aid to bolster emergency communications networks on Friday.
The aid came as part of a $45 million announcement for counties outside of New York City under the 2019 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program. The program supports nine Regional Communications Consortiums, which focus on improving critical emergency communications across the state, as well as coordination between counties, state and federal agencies.
“Emergency communication systems are crucial to ensuring the safety of every New Yorker, and we’re always looking for the latest technology to transmit information fast in a time of crisis,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This funding will enhance communication networks across the state and ensure that municipalities have the resources needed to improve emergency systems and operate efficiently.”
To help with local efforts, Allegany County received $775,128, while Cattaraugus County received $699,910.
The funding is in addition to dollars announced in September. The 2019-2020 Public Safety Answering Point Grant appropriated $130,863 for Allegany County and $188,546 for Cattaraugus County. Those funds are set aside to improve 911 response and emergency service dispatching systems.
Since 2010, more than $500 million has been set aside to improve the ability of the various agencies supporting emergency services to communicate with one another — a vital link for border areas of counties in regular operations all the way up to major disasters. During the 9/11 terror attacks, a lack of interoperability proved a hindrance to rescue efforts, and efforts to improve were pushed again after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
The grant is formula-based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue. Projects funded by the grants allows counties to make improvements to systems that first responders use to communicate between one another and different regions of the state, such as land mobile radio systems.