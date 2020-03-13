HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the coronavirus continues to spread across southeastern Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all K-12 schools will be closed for 10 school days effective Monday.
The Wolf administration will decide at the end of the 10-day period, or March 27, whether to extend the closure into the week of March 29.
The decision followed Wolf’s directive Thursday that all schools in Montgomery County, the hardest hit by COVID-19 so far, close for two weeks. Earlier Friday afternoon, neighboring Bucks County had followed suit, canceling in-person classes for the next two weeks.
Pennsylvania joined at least seven other states, including Maryland, Virginia and Ohio, in closing all schools for at least a week. As of 2 p.m., about 22,000 schools had been closed or were scheduled to close, affecting at least 15 million students, according to Education Week.
That didn’t include all closings in Pennsylvania and Virginia. Pennsylvania’s order affects more than 1.7 million school children alone in public and private schools.
Pennsylvania’s case count jumped to 33 from 22 on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, including a pediatric patient in Monroe County.