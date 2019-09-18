OLEAN — Volunteers will be hitting the streets Saturday to keep Olean beautiful.
All Aboard for Olean, a citywide litter campaign, is being held Saturday morning and coincides with National Cleanup Day and World Cleanup Day.
“We’re looking at doing it from 9 a.m. to noon,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, hoping to get volunteers to come out for at least a few of those hours. “It could be 30 people, it could be 200 people, I don’t know.
“We need to get the word out to the community — especially to students who need community service hours,” Crawford said. “We’re still looking for team leaders.”
Various groups have signed up to help with volunteers, he said, including BonaResponds, Jamestown Community College and Olean City School District.
All volunteers need to bring is themselves and a good attitude when they arrive at 9 a.m. at the War Vets Park parking lot.
“The city will provide bags and gloves, and we’ll disperse from there,” Crawford said.
The work will focus on the busiest pedestrian corridors in the city. Of top importance will be the State and Union corridors through the city, as well as Wayne and Front streets.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said he coordinated with Beichner Waste Services to haul away the trash from designated points around the city.
“We’re going to cone off sections in parking lots,” Dougherty said, adding that the waste will be sorted. “We’re not just going to be cleaning up our streets of litter, but also recycling.”
The sites for waste pickup include the John J. Ash Community Center, War Vets Park and a few other potential sites.
The African American Center for Cultural Development will open their doors to provide water to the volunteers, he added, and the garbage truck will also have water for the volunteers as they drop off bagged waste.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said that the event is not a city-wide cleanup day like those previously held by the city, where residents could sign up with the city to haul away personal trash. The cleanup is strictly set for cleaning up litter in the public right-of-way, she added.
While it’s too early to tell how high turnout will be, Crawford said, he would like to see the cleanup become an annual event.
“This might be something going forward we could keep up with,” he said.
For more information, contact Crawford at jcraford@cityofolean.org.