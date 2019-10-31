ALFRED — Julio Fuentes, the former Olean High and Alfred University football player who has inspired so many with his determination to walk again, has been presented with a scholarship from the university to complete his degree.
Fuentes was recognized by the AU Board of Trustees during its dinner this past Friday.
“It is extremely important and means a lot to me,” Fuentes said while standing on the podium before the board and guests. “My mom said, always finish what you started and get an education. She told me, ‘You’re a heckuva an athlete, but you never know when that will be taken way.’ I know that.”
Fuentes was a sophomore on the Saxon football team in the fall of 2006 when he suffered a devastating spinal injury during a game, leaving him paralyzed. At the football team’s 2016 home opener, Fuentes, who has undergone years of physical rehabilitation, served as an honorary captain. Following the pregame coin toss, he was able to get out of his wheelchair and walk the final steps from the field to the sideline.
Inspired by his courage and determination, trustees approved providing a full scholarship to Fuentes so he could complete his studies. Originally a criminal justice studies major, Fuentes is now a counseling major who aspires to someday help people going through difficult, life-altering circumstances.
Fuentes, accompanied to the dinner by his fiancée, Heather, at the podium, thanked the board for the scholarship.
“What happened to me was a blessing in disguise,” he said. “I can now counsel others. I found the place I belong and for that I’m grateful.”
Fuentes in turn presented Russ Cesari, class of 1967, a trustee, former Alfred football player and one of Fuentes’ strongest supporters, with a special-edition black football uniform jersey. Cesari and his wife, Jo Ann, are members of “Team Julio,” a group of alumni, friends, faculty and staff from the university helping Fuentes not only recover from his injury, but to also realize his dream of completing his studies at Alfred.
“For everything you’ve done for me and my family, I want to say ‘thank you,’” Fuentes said in presenting Cesari with the jersey.
Cesari responded, saying of Fuentes, “This guy has inspired me so much.”
Mark Zupan, Alfred’s president, added, “You continue to provide an inspiration to all of us. Thank you.”
Also during the dinner, Trustee Gene Bernstein, former chair of the board, announced the creation of a new scholarship that honors Alfred’s former president, Charles Edmondson, and his wife, Laura Greyson. Edmondson served as the university’s 13th president, from 2000-16, while Greyson is a professor of political science and former director of the Women’s Studies program at Alfred.
Alfred University experienced “unprecedented growth,” Bernstein said, in expansion of physical facilities and academic programs, during Edmondson’s tenure as president.
“I had the distinct pleasure of chairing the search committee that hired Charley Edmondson in 2000,” Bernstein said in announcing the scholarship, which has surpassed its fundraising goal of $200,000. “Now I have the distinct pleasure of announcing the establishment of the Charley Edmondson and Laura Greyson Scholarship fund that will help an undergraduate students earn a bachelor’s degree.”
Edmondson thanked Alfred for the honor and recognized the board for its support of the university.
“Things were not always sunny and positive. That is when the trustees, most of whom are alumni, weathered the tough times and kept their eyes on what was best for the university,” Edmondson said.
Alfred trustees endow 16 scholarships, which this year are benefiting 60 students.