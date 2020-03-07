ALFRED — More than a dozen college students attached to area universities saw their study abroad semesters canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, with 11 people now in quarantine after coming home.
Alfred State officials reported that a program in a CDC Level III country was terminated this week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the recall of all State University of New York and City University of New York study abroad programs in the face of the epidemic.
“We did suspend a study abroad program in Italy,” said Russ Nunley, chief marketing officer for the college, on Friday. “All 10 students and their professor returned to the U.S. last night. They all cleared U.S. Customs and are now beginning a 14-day isolation period at home with their families.”
Cuomo said Friday evening there are around 4,000 New Yorkers in precautionary quarantine, with most in New York City and its northern suburbs in Westchester County.
Academic departments have been tasked with creating distance-based learning methods in case the disease comes to the college.
“We’re keeping our coronavirus info updated with a public website that may be helpful to you: www.AlfredState.edu/covid-19,” Nunley said.
AT ALFRED UNIVERSITY, an Italian program with two students was also canceled for the semester.
“The institutions they were studying in were closed, presumably because of coronavirus,” said Mark Whitehouse, director of communications at AU. “Under our policy, when they return they must self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus. However, neither is planning to return until the fall.”
While the university has not canceled any domestic travel, any programs to countries listed as Level 3 or 4 by the CDC will be canceled, Whitehouse said. Italy, Iran, South Korea and China are at Level 3, according to the CDC, with officials recommending travelers avoid all nonessential travel to those nations.
“As the levels of severity, not only here but in other countries change … then we would adjust our policy,” he said.
Non-official travel plans are not regulated by the university, but officials know that hundreds of students are to leave campus shortly, and may have to make decisions on where to go.
“Spring break is coming up — it’s next week,” Whitehouse said, adding students are advised to avoid areas with outbreaks and should self-quarantine before coming back to campus if they do travel to such areas.
However, students who choose to stay will get some assistance.
“We are making on-campus housing available free of charge to any students who might be affected by this,” he said, adding foreign and domestic students who cannot return home may take advantage of the offer.
St. Bonaventure University and Pitt-Bradford also indicated this week they are canceling study abroad programs for this summer.