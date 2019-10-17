ALFRED — Alfred State College has received a $2.1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in support of two new in-demand academic associate degree programs — mechatronics technology and agricultural automation and robotics.
The grant is a part of a $7.5 million total investment in the two programs over the next three years and includes new funding for faculty support, specialized equipment and state-of-the-art labs, gap funding for low-income students and enhanced student academic success programs.
Both programs were developed in direct response to high industry demand. Manufacturers in Western New York have continued to stress the need for mechatronics, while agricultural automation industry representatives indicate a pressing need for skilled installers and technicians to run and maintain increasingly complex new agricultural automation technologies.
“We are extremely grateful to The Wilson Foundation for providing this grant and supporting our two new programs," said Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State. "From exceptional applied learning labs, to assisting low-income students, to helping employers fill in-demand jobs, so much is made possible by this grant, and we thank the Wilson Foundation for its incredible generosity.”
Lavea Brachman, vice president of programs at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, said the programs address skills gaps in growing industry sectors.
"The Foundation is proud to support these innovative programs and to partner with Alfred State to prepare a next generation of workers and meet employer needs,” Brachman said.