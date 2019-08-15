ALFRED — Health-conscious shoppers bought locally-grown food and socialized at the Alfred Farmers Market Sunday, a weekly summer tradition that welcomes visitors and at least a dozen regular vendors who produce within 30 miles of Alfred.
Held at the Alfred Village Band Stand at the corner of Saxon Drive and Main Street, the Alfred Farmers Market draws in the community every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 to Oct. 27.
“We have live music every week,” said Rick Monaco, market manager of the Alfred Farmers Market. “We have a babysitter for the vendors’ kids. And we have a kids activity tent, where each week kids can work on different craft projects.”
Weekly craft projects are headed by market vice president Allecia Brustman, who attests to the market’s effort to provide growers with an open opportunity to sell their goods directly to customers. Brustman worked with families on Sunday’s craft project, which included decorated string-powered whirligigs.
Honoring the market’s eight-year tradition, locals browsed locally-grown and crafted products including seasonal fruits and veggies, grass-fed meat, maple syrup, baked goods and hand-made crafts.
Guitarist Oren Wiley Clark Schultze performed live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and folk singer/songwriter Christina Snyder played from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We accept SNAP benefits here,” said Monaco. “That’s one of my roles as the market manager. We process transactions right here and exchange however much people want with tokens they can use to buy EBT approved products from our vendors. They can buy meat from Mascho, they can buy fresh vegetables from Living Acres. They can’t buy certain baked goods, but they can buy most of our food products.”
Among the 12 vendors who set up shop Sunday were Stewart’s Family Farm, Living Acres, Bread-4-All, Kellogg’s Alpacas, Mascho Homestead Farms and this week’s vendor of the week, Sugar Haven Farms.
Every week, a vendor is recognized for their contribution to the market’s goal to strengthen the local economy by making wholesome food easier to access and for encouraging others to integrate agricultural and household industry into their lifestyles.
Sugar Haven Farms has attended the Alfred Farmers Market since its inception in 2012, and was also celebrating its 100th year as a family farm.
“My great-grandfather started making maple syrup in 1919,” said Eric Edwards of Sugar Haven Farms. ”Which means we’ve made maple syrup for 100 consecutive years. Actually some of the equipment that he used, I still use to this day. Since it’s only used for about three weeks a year and it’s kept in dry storage, his tools really have lasted a century.”
Edwards spends a lot of time at the Alfred and Wellsville farmers markets, and abides by the Alfred Farmers Market initiative to bring locally-grown products to the community.
In addition to selling maple syrup harvested from his Rexville farm, Edwards offered chicken, pork and beef, all of which came from grass-fed animals raised free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Edwards’ grass-fed beef was a recommended ingredient in the market’s recipe of the week, grass-fed beef meatloaf.
The farmers market runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with upcoming special events including the Aug. 25th Tomato Festival, Harry Potter Day on Sept. 22 and the Oct. 27th Harvest Festival.
More information on the Alfred Farmers Market, the vendor of the vendor of the week and the recipe of the week can be found on alfredfarmersmarket.com.