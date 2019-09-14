OLEAN — The Eaton Corp. announced Friday the retirement of a production team lead, Nancy Alderman, after nearly 27 years.
She started her career at Eaton (then Cooper Power System) in 1993 as a MOV operator and held several different operator and assembly roles throughout the remainder of her career.
Alderman and her husband, Terry, planned their retirement together.
Eaton, formerly Line Material, McGraw Edison and Cooper Power Systems, has been a local manufacturer of high-voltage surge protection products in Olean since 1951.