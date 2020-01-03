OLEAN — An optimistic mayor suggests more positive change is on the way for Olean this year.
On Thursday, at the Common Council’s annual reorganization meeting, Mayor Bill Aiello offered his State of the City address and declared that “Olean is the little City that could.”
“It’s been a great year for our city — and so much of that has to do with the dedication of our Common Council and our city employees,” Aiello said. “It is an honor for me to work with them to drive our great city forward. We hit obstacles along the way, but when we do, their collective problem-solving abilities and creativity give Olean the momentum to plow through any hurdles — such as aging infrastructure, blight, brownfields and tight budgets.
“My granddaughter read me ‘The Little Engine That Could’ the other day — there are some similarities between that little engine and our community,” Aiello noted.
From the beginning of his tenure in 2014, Aiello noted the city’s efforts to get projects done have borne fruit.
In the last year alone, construction began and wrapped up at the Lincoln Square project, as well as upgrades at two city playgrounds. Eight city streets projects were completed. Efforts against blight continued, with 22 house demolitions between the city and the Cattaraugus County Land Bank in 2019 alone.
The mayor noted improvements in many city departments — increasing property values due to development, the installation of backup generators to halt power outage-related sewer discharges into the Allegheny River, more “arms-length” home sales at higher average prices, more marriage licenses, higher usage of recreation facilities, a move toward issuing body cameras to city police thanks to grant writing efforts, more visits to the Fannie E. Bartlett House — and all while keeping taxes within the property tax cap, increasing sales tax revenue and building the city’s fund balance within parameters suggested by the Office of the State Comptroller.
“We have come a long way and it’s because we work together, make necessary compromises and persist until projects are completed,” he said, crediting the many partners the city works with in the community.
“Olean like every other city and town and village faces new and old challenges — but here we are — after two centuries, a vibrant city looking back with pride and forward with optimism and great expectations,” Aiello said, “to continue to be what we have always been — a safe, friendly, caring and welcoming community in the foothills of the Appalachians and in the center of the Enchanted Mountains.”
In addition to the address, Judge Daniel Palumbo swore in freshman Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4 and returning Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7.