RUSHFORD — More than a month after a small bloom of blue-green algae was found in Rushford Lake, municipal officials said they continue to monitor for a resurgence.
A confirmed, localized harmful algal bloom was reported by the volunteer-run Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program on July 9 near the Caneadea Dam. Confirmed blooms are those with water sampling results confirming cyanobacteria, which may produce toxins. Large localized blooms may appear around an entire cove or a large segment of a shoreline.
Daryl Stevenson, chairman of the governing Rushford Lake Recreation District Commission, said there have been no reported HABs since testing began years ago — for many years before the lake joined the assessment program four years ago — and wanted to assure the lake’s users there has been no danger since the report was issued.
“July 9 was in the middle of a week with little rain,” Stevenson said, meaning little water was entering the lake to keep the water flowing. Stagnant water is one of the requirements for HABs, as well as shallow waters, warm weather and high nutrient loads. The lake, due to its 60-square mile watershed, sees much flow during the summer months, he added, limiting the ability of the bacteria to bloom in large colonies.
The HAB was not discovered by the regular semi-weekly testing operated under the assessment program, but by one of the regular observers who happened across it at the fishing pier near the dam.
“He just happened to see it, scoop it up and send it in,” Stevenson said, adding it took 10 days for the tests to come back — nine days after the “spilled paint” bloom disappeared.
There are 200 lakes in the state that are part of the program — “with 7,000 lakes in New York, it hardly makes a dent,” he added — with trained observers looking for HABs and collecting samples for analysis as needed.
While HABs have not been detected on Rushford Lake before, Stevenson said it’s likely there have been small blooms which have gone unreported over the years.
“They dissipate in a few hours or a day or two,” he said, adding it would be naive to believe there has never been another HAB in the near century the lake has been impounded.
But on the chance something similar appears in the lake again in the future, that leaves the district with a quandary — should the district immediately notify users of every potential HAB without testing to prove whether there is a danger or wait two weeks until an HAB is identified?
While public knowledge of a threat is important, “we’re not interested in causing a panic, either” he said. “The best we can do is post on our website, but that doesn’t help people whose dog (hypothetically) jumped in on July 9.”
Stevenson noted that the same problem plagues all other lake operators in the state, and most have a similar response to notifications.
“I can name a number of our sister lakes with algae problems,” he said, noting many of the state’s 7,000 lakes see lower water flows, are shallower and have higher nutrient levels leading to HABs.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to any of the local blooms this year, and the blooms on Rushford Lake and Quaker Lake in Allegany State Park, reported July 3, have not been reported again.
Blue-green algae is believed to be one of the earliest forms of life to evolve on Earth, coming into existence between 3.5 billion and 2.1 billion years ago. Using photosynthesis, which converts carbon dioxide and water into sugar for energy, the bacteria are believed to have been involved in converting the early atmosphere of the planet into one rich in oxygen.
While some species of blue-green algae are harmless, others produce toxins that can pose health risks to people and animals if swallowed, touched or inhaled while swimming. Deaths to livestock and pets have been reported when the animals consume large amounts of algal scum from shorelines. This includes a case in Wilmington, N.C., when three dogs died after swimming in a pond with an algae bloom. However, there are no confirmed human deaths from algal toxins.
The DEC reports that cyanobacteria are often found in small quantities in most bodies of water, but can bloom in warm, shallow, undisturbed water that receives a lot of sunlight. The blooms only occur in the hottest part of the summer, limiting the number occurring in the state. The blooms discolor the water — in blue-green, yellow, brown or red, depending on the species. Sometimes, the colors can be so thick it appears as though paint were spilled on the water. Occasionally, masses of the cyanobacteria can form floating rafts or scum on the surface of the water.
A number of blooms have been reported across the state in the past two weeks, including several on Chautauqua Lake and on several of the Finger Lakes.