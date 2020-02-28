OLEAN — It’s been a busy month for Della Moore at the African American Center for Cultural Development — and the activities will continue far beyond Black History Month.
Moore, the director of the center, has conducted presentations in honor of Black History Month not only to raise awareness for the culture, but also to raise funds for the nonprofit organization’s new facility.
Recently, Moore presented a tea and conversation where she portrayed Sarah Johnson, a runaway slave who used the Underground Railroad and found her way to Olean. The portrayal was presented at the historic Fanny E. Bartlett House, drawing a large crowd.
“It was awesome, Sarah came alive,” Moore said of last weekend’s presentation. “The audience was full of enthusiasm and interacted … it was fun, it was so much fun.
In addition, she said Gail Feuchter, events coordinator, shared the Bartlett House’s history.
“The whole event was awesome, God is so very good,” Moore added, noting the audience provided donations toward the center.
Moore said the next event, “A Walk through African American History” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St. The free event will exhibit historic posters, artifacts and other media regarding black history. Music and refreshments will be included.
Moore said an event she is especially looking forward to later in March is a musical performance by members of the Historic Colored Musicians Club of Buffalo. The club will present a program of history and music at 3 p.m. March 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 131 N. Ninth St. While the program is free and open to the community, donations to benefit the African American Center will be appreciated. The club, founded in 1917, is reported to be the longest continuously operating African-American musicians club in the country.
Moore said Danny Williams, president of the board of directors, plans to send a trio of women to play at the event.
When contacted Thursday, Williams said the nonprofit club, which contains a museum, has never traveled to an outside venue before. Therefore, the event in Olean is something new for him and the musicians. So well-known is the historic club that the new National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn., is patterned after the Buffalo club.
“Right now, we’re the only one of its kind and we’re open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday,” Williams said. “Upstairs is the club where they’ve been performing since 1935.”
Williams said the trio of women will perform at the Olean event as Moore wants to present music by black women in jazz.
As for the Center in Olean, its future home is currently under renovation and located on East State Street. For more than a year, Moore and others with the Center have worked to raise $103,250 to match their share of a $225,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded to the nonprofit organization. The money will be used to renovate the church at 201 East State St., which will eventually house the Center. The building’s owner, Kevin Dougherty, has made repairs on the roof with the help of volunteers. Moore said Dougherty has made additional repairs to winterize the building to prevent further damage and allow work on the interior to continue.
Donations to the Center can be mailed to: African American Center for Cultural Development, PO Box 240, Olean, NY 14760. More information can also be obtained by texting Moore at (215) 704-6608.