Two stretches of Interstate 86 in Cattaraugus County were closed Tuesday morning as the result of accidents.
The first incident occurred at 6:15 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned between Exit 17 (at Route 394) and Exit 16 in the town of Cold Spring.
The westbound lanes of I-86 were reported reopened at 7:40 a.m.
Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-86, between Exit 20 and Exit 23 in the town of Carrollton, were reported closed due to a crash at 8:30 a.m.
The eastbound lanes were reported reopened by New York State Police at 9:40 a.m.
A serious accident was also reported Tuesday morning on Route 16 near Hatch Hill Road in the town of Ischua, with several emergency personnel responding.
A winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service in Buffalo remains in effect through 4 p.m. today for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected and drivers are warned about snow-covered and slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.