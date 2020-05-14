OLEAN — The school board room was converted into a worksite this week for Olean City School District staff, who have been busy stuffing approximately 8,900 envelopes with absentee ballots for the upcoming budget vote and election.
Also included with the absentee ballots are self-addressed stamped envelopes that registered voters will mail back to the district.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the ballots are expected to be mailed out soon to district households. The ballots must be received by 5 p.m. June 9 by the school district in order to be counted as a vote. Those received after the deadline will not be counted — regardless of their postmark date.
“These (ballots) need to be in our hands by June 9,” Moore reiterated. “Probably what (the registered voters) need to do is fill them out and send them right back in.”
He said this year’s budget vote and board election were postponed from May 19 to the June date because of the governor’s executive order. As a result, the budget vote and board election will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot as there will be no voting in person at the school building this year due to the pandemic.
District business administrator Jenny Bilotta said residents In the Olean City School District must be registered voters in order to cast a ballot as the district uses a system of personal registration for voting.
“If you are currently registered to vote in the (school district,) you will get an absentee ballot in the mail,” she explained. “If you are not registered to vote, you may register by contacting our district clerk or by registering online through the county’s website or through the DMV website. “
She said documents that will be sent in the mail will include a postcard to district residents informing them of the changes as well as the absentee ballot if the resident is already a registered voter.
Bilotta said the budget newsletter will be sent to households in the district towards the end of the month. In addition, a budget notice will be available around the first week of June giving specific information about the budget.
More information on the budget also will be posted on the school district’s website as it becomes available. It was noted that other school districts may use personal registration or poll registration, therefore area voters are encouraged to check with their local school districts to see which method they use.
Moore said the budget will be announced and adopted at next Tuesday’s school board meeting, as it remains uncertain how much state aid will be available at this point.
On another note, Moore said the district is still reviewing graduation plans for seniors.
“We’re kind of delaying a little bit’ on the announcement of plans, Moore remarked. “I know everybody is chomping at the bit, but it seems like things are opening up and maybe we can have more people invited” to an outdoor program with social distancing.