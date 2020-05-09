OLEAN — Staff at Olean General Hospital will likely take their breaks over the next few days with a cookie in hand — thanks to the donation of 1,000 of them from Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus Campus.
The assortment of cookies was provided by the JCC-Olean Alumni Association in partnership with Judy Mikolajczyk of the Whispering Mountain Cafe.
“Many JCC alumni are members of healthcare professions in Cattaraugus County,” said Heather Morris, director of alumni affairs. “We are always proud of our alumni, but the way they have stepped up during this pandemic is inspirational.
“In these challenging times, frontline workers are the fabric of our community and anything we can do to show our support and appreciation is paramount,” she added.
Morris said the group not only delivered 1,000 cookies to OGH, but also delivered the same amount to UPMC Chautauqua and to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, in partnership with other bakeries.
“This is something that we would love to continue,” Morris added. “The past year we’ve really tried to think of ways we could reach out and engage with our alumni since so many of them are so close to home. These are the first of many in our outreach program.”
Morris said she enjoyed participating in the deliveries as it was “nice just getting out there face-to-face” with alumni.
She noted the nursing program at JCC is one of the “shining gems” at the college.
“Many local nurses are from our JCC program,” she explained.
Julie Becker, assistant director of nutrition for Upper Allegheny Health System, said the staff appreciates the donation, as well as other contributions from businesses and organizations in the community.
“We’ve had a lot of area companies in the vicinity of the county that have donated,” she said, noting the hospital has received food such as pizza and other treats in appreciation of the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an amazing gesture, everybody is so gracious,” Becker continued and noted why the generosity is appreciated. “I think that during this time, just because of the workload, we have our own stresses just trying to keep everybody safe” during the pandemic.
“And I think (the staff) have kind of thrown diets out the door,” she added with a laugh. “It’s the comfort foods that make you feel more at home … the staff loves it, it is so great and it keeps the spirits up.”