ALLEGANY — The elementary campus at the Allegany-Limestone Central School District will receive an upgrade in the coming years thanks to voter approval Tuesday of a $10 million capital improvement project.
District administrators said residents voted in favor of the capital project 163-23 during polling Tuesday at the middle-high school campus.
In commenting on the overwhelming approval of the project, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district was grateful for the support.
“We are thankful for the support of the Allegany-Limestone community,” Giannicchi said. “There is great pride in our schools and that was evident with the results.”
The upgrades at the Maple Avenue school, as well as at the nearby bus garage, had been presented both to the teachers and community on at least three separate occasions. The project is not expected to increase taxes as funding will be provided through state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund.
The project will come on the heels of the current $17.3 million upgrade and expansion at the middle/high school campus, and to a lesser degree at the elementary school. The majority of that work, which is also funded through state building aid funds and district capital reserve funds, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
Giannicchi had noted at past meetings that he believes the elementary campus has been neglected through the years, and expects the renovation to provide a better atmosphere for learning and activities.
The elementary school, initially constructed in 1958, has had several add-ons over the past 62 years and is in need of renovations to provide uniformity among other upgrades.
Ryne Wight, an associate with Clark Patterson Lee architect and engineering firm, has stated the project design would likely begin this month and continue through July, with bids taken in the spring of 2021. The work would likely take two summers to complete, beginning in the summer of 2021.
Proposed improvements are expected to include renovations to the multipurpose room and the gymnasium, including new audio/visual and public address systems, a new seating system in the multipurpose room and a new drop curtain and rock wall in the gymnasium. Wight has stated air conditioning is expected to be added to the multipurpose room this spring or summer as part of the current capital project.
Other work in the school will include locker room/gymnasium office area improvements; and a new STEAM makerspace area for innovative projects by students. Kitchen renovations are anticipated to include a new stove and serving line and HVAC upgrades; and restroom improvements.
The upgrades also will include library carpet replacement and painting; new LED lighting in the building; corridor finishes and display cabinets; classroom flooring; and HVAC improvements, such as boiler room upgrades that include new boilers, valves, electrical, gas piping and venting. Other work will include improvements for the heating and cooling of classrooms; kitchen ventilation and cooling upgrades; and heating upgrades at the nurse’s office.
Upgrades are also anticipated to include plumbing and electrical improvements to support renovations. Roof upgrades are also possible.